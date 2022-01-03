

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's manufacturing sector activity increased in December, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 59.0 in December from 58.8 in November.



The latest score was the strongest since August. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



New order growth was the weakest in five months in December, while the rate of job creation was the sharpest since February 2020.



Backlogs of work reduced in December and delivery time lengthened.



Input price inflation eased to the slowest since August and selling prices increased.



'The recent emergence and spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is likely to temper sentiment moving into the opening quarter of 2022, however, as the virus spreads across Europe,' Sian Jones, senior economist at IHS Markit, said.







