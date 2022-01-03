

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks closed the first trading session of the new year 2022 on a strong note despite continued spikes in new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus across Europe and several other parts of the world.



Data showing just a slight slowdown in eurozone manufacturing activity in December and easing of the supply chain crisis helped underpin sentiment.



Markets in the U.K. and Irleand remained closed for the New Year holiday.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.45%. Germany's DAX advanced 0.86% to close at a six-week high. France's CAC surged up 0.9%, settling at a fresh record high, and Switzerland's SMI gained 0.49%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed higher.



Czech Republic and Denmark closed on a weak note.



In the German market, shares of Deutsche Wohnen gained more than 2% after the property company said it has appointed Konstantina Kanellopoulos and Lars Urbansky as co-chief executive officers. Philip Grosse will remain Chief Financial Officer until 31 March 2022.



MTU Aero Engines, Continental, HeidelbergCement, BMW, Deutsche Post, Porsche Automobil, HelloFresh, Volkswagen and Adidas gained 2 to 4%. Daimler, Covestro, Vonovia, Henkel and Zalando also ended sharply higher.



Airline Lufthansa gained nearly 9% after Citi upgraded the stock rating.



Sartorius declined more than 2% amd Merch shed about 1.25%. Evotec AG, a drug discovery and development company, drifted lower. The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research has selected the company for a grant of 7.5 million euros, for the development of EVT075, a potential first-in-class immunomodulatory therapy to fight Covid-19.



In Paris, Air France-KLM climbed nearly 6%. Airbus, Accor, Faurecia, Renault, Atos, WorldLine, Technip, Michelin, Valeo, STMicroElectronics, L'Oreal, Credit Agricole and Unibail Rodamco moved up 2 to 3.5%.



In Switzerland, Zurich Insurance Group AG shares moved higher after the company announced that its Italian unit Zurich Investments Life S.p.A. has agreed to sell its life and pension back book to the Portuguese insurance company GamaLife - Companhia de Seguros de Vida, S.A.



Eurozone manufacturing activity growth slowed only slightly in December as there was further easing of the supply chain crisis, final data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 58.0 in December from 58.4 in November. The score matched the flash estimate.



Output growth remained unchanged from that seen in November and new orders increased at the joint-weakest rate since January. Nonetheless, average lead times lengthened to the softest extent since February.







