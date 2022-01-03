

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Tuesday see December results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to show a score of 50.0, up marginally from 49.9 in November.



Japan (Jibun) and Thailand (Markit) also will see December manufacturing PMI data; in November, their scores were 54.5 and 50.6, respectively.







