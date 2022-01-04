

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Julius Baer Group said that it agreed to sell all shares in Wergen & Partner Wealth Management Ltd to the management of the Zurich-based independent wealth manager. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



The transaction is expected to be closed in first-quarter of 2022.



Julius Baer acquired Wergen & Partner Wealth Management Ltd in February 2017.







