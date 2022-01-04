

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conley, Georgia - based GHGA, LLC is recalling 266 packages of Chicken Salad Croissants under Renaissance Food Group brand citing undeclared fish, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Chicken Salad Croissants packaged in 7.8 oz. clear plastic clamshells, with UPC 8 26766 15578 1, and marked with Sell-by Date 01/04/22 on the front of the package. No other products or lots are affected by the recall.



The affected product was shipped to Kroger stores in Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina on 12/30/2021.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the packages of the product may contain tuna salad instead of chicken salad, and fish is not declared on the label.



People who are allergic to fish may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses or injury related to the recalled product to date.



GHGA urged customers with any fish concerns or allergies to dispose of the recalled products or return to the store of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls citing undeclared allergens, New York-based Seviroli Foodsa Inc. in late December called back a pasta product, Aplenty Rotini with Plant Based Bolognese Meal Kit, due to undeclared milk. Dream Pops also recalled select lots of Dream Pops Bites products due to undeclared milk.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de