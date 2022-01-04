

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate dropped marginally in November, data published by Destatis showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate dropped marginally to 3.2 percent from 3.3 percent in October, according to the calculations based on the labor force survey. In November 2020, the rate stood at 4.1 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate came in at 3.0 percent versus 3.8 percent in the same period last year.



The number of unemployed totaled 1.39 million, which was a minor decline of 12,600 or 0.9 percent from October.



Further, data showed that the number of persons in employment rose by 64,000, or 0.1 percent on October.



Compared with November 2020, employment advanced 0.8 percent, or 378,000. This was the seventh month in a row for which a year-on-year increase was recorded.







