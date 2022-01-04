

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday despite lingering worries about new coronavirus variants.



French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said today that GDP growth for this year would be significantly higher than the government's current forecast of 6.25 percent.



The surge of the fast-spreading Omicron variant was disrupting some sectors, but there was no risk of it 'paralyzing' the economy, he told RTL radio.



Sentiment was also underpinned after a survey showed China's manufacturing activity rebounded at the end of 2021.



The Caixin China purchasing managers' index rose to 50.9 from 49.9 in November, ending a two-month contraction and reaching the highest level since June.



China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 50.3 in December from 50.1 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Friday.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 64 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,281 after Wall Street's S&P 500 and Dow closed at all-time highs overnight.







