

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German unemployment declined more than expected at the end of the year, data from the Federal Labor Agency showed on Tuesday.



The number of people out of work decreased by 23,000 in December, much bigger than the economists' forecast of -15,000. Unemployment was down 34,000 in November.



The jobless rate dropped marginally to 5.2 percent in December from 5.3 percent in the previous month. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 5.3 percent.



In the labor market, the recovery over the last few months has continued, Federal Employment Agency CEO Detlef Scheele, said. Nonetheless, uncertainties arise from the pandemic situation.







