

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain unemployment declined for the tenth consecutive month in December, the labor ministry reported Tuesday.



The number of unemployed decreased 76,782 in December, after falling 74,381 in the previous month. The decrease in unemployment was 2.41 percent.



December marks a new record by accumulating ten consecutive months of decreases, the longest period in the historical series in which the total decrease in the unemployed was 902,884 people.



Further, total registered unemployment came in at 3.1 million in December, the lowest level for the month of December since 2007.



Registered unemployment decreased by 64,809 in services and by 4,530 in agriculture. Meanwhile, unemployment in construction grew 7,505 and advanced 1,754 in industry.



Compared to December 2020, unemployment plunged 782,232, or -20.12 percent in December.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de