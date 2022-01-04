

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The Philippines will on Wednesday release December data for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation is tipped to rise 0.65 percent on month and 3.8 percent on year, slowing from 0.7 percent on month and 4.2 percent on year in November. Core CPI is expected to add 3.2 percent on year, down from 3.3 percent in the previous month.



Singapore will release November numbers for retail sales; in October, sales were up 0.7 percent on month and 7.5 percent on year.



Thailand will see December results for consumer prices and for its business confidence index. In November, inflation was up 0.29 percent on month and 2.71 percent on year, while the business confidence index score was 48.4.



Japan will see December results for its consumer confidence index; in November, the index score was 39.2.



Singapore and Hong Kong will see December results for their respective private sector PMIs from Markit Economics; in November, their scores were 52.0 and 52.6, respectively.







