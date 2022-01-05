

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L), a gene and cell therapy group, announced Wednesday that it has signed a new License and Supply Agreement or LSA with Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) for LentiVector Platform.



The LSA grants Cabaletta Bio a non-exclusive license to Oxford Biomedica's LentiVector platform for its application in Cabaletta Bio's Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor or CAAR T programme, DSG3-CAART, and puts in place a multi-year Supply Agreement.



The company said the financial arrangements of the LSA are in line with its previously secured comparable deals.



Cabaletta Bio is a Philadelphia, USA-based clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.



Gwendolyn Binder, EVP of Science and Technology, Cabaletta Bio, said, 'Oxford Biomedica's LentiVectorÂ platform technology is well established with regulators, and we are impressed by their continuous process improvements, GMP manufacturing and validation expertise.'







