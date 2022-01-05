

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving higher in cautious trade on Wednesday as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes of its Dec. 14-15, 2021 policy meeting for clues about the timing of any rate hikes.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 15 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,521 after rallying 1.6 percent on Tuesday.



Oxford Biomedica shares advanced 1.5 percent. The gene and cell therapy group announced that it has signed a new License and Supply Agreement or LSA with Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) for LentiVector Platform.



Renewi fell over 2 percent. The waste management company said that Toby Woolrych will step down as chief financial officer on 1 April.



Gambling software maker Playtech lost about 1 percent. The company said it was also postponing court and shareholder meetings relating to the offer by Aristocrat Leisure Limited, previously scheduled for January 12 to February 2.







