

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving higher on Wednesday, though the upside remained capped by Covid-19 worries and uncertainty surrounding the interest-rate outlook.



Investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes of its Dec. 14-15, 2021 policy meeting later in the day for clues about the timing of any rate hikes.



In economic releases, the euro zone services PMI was finalized at 53.1 in December, down from November's 55.9. The Composite PMI was finalized at 53.3, down from November's 55.4, signaling the softest expansion in combined manufacturing and services output since March.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.1 percent to 494.67 after climbing 0.8 percent on Tuesday. The German DAX rose half a percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.



Dutch tech investor Prosus, which has a stake in China's Tencent, fell 2.4 percent after a sell-off in Chinese tech names listed in Hong Kong.



Oxford Biomedica shares advanced 1.5 percent in London. The gene and cell therapy group announced that it has signed a new License and Supply Agreement or LSA with Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) for LentiVector Platform.



Renewi fell over 2 percent. The waste management company said that Toby Woolrych will step down as chief financial officer on 1 April.



Gambling software maker Playtech lost about 1 percent. The company said it was also postponing court and shareholder meetings relating to the offer by Aristocrat Leisure Limited, previously scheduled for January 12 to February 2.







