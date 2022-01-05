

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale price inflation continued to increase in December, albeit at a softer pace, data from from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The wholesale price index grew 15.0 percent year-on-year in December, following a 16.6 percent rise in November.



Prices for scrap and residual materials accelerated 75.3 percent annually in December and those for iron and steel grew by 66.5 percent.



Prices for fertilizers and agrochemical products and rubber and plastics rose by 59.9 percent and 57.1 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices fell 0.5 percent in December, after a 1.0 percent increase in the prior month.







