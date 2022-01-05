

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that its total U.S. sales for the month of December 2021 declined 17.1% to 173,740 vehicles from 209,520 vehicles in the same month last year. Retail sales for the month were down 19.9% over a year ago.



Cars sales for the month dropped 66.8% to 4,664 units from 14,040 units in the prior year. Monthly SUVs sales declined 11.1% year-over-year to 77,377 units. Trucks sales for the month also decreased 15.5% to 91,699 units from the prior year.



Ford sold 508,451 vehicles in the fourth quarter - a 26.8 percent increase over the third quarter. Ford begins 2022 with 247,000 vehicles in stock - up 22,000 from November and the best stock position in the industry.







