

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC on Wednesday recommended shortening the interval for when people can receive the booster dose. The interval was shortened from 6 months to 5 months for people who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. This means that people can now receive an mRNA booster shot five months after they complete their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series. The booster interval recommendation for people who received the J&J vaccine of 2 months or the Moderna vaccine of 6 months has not changed.



The CDC also added that that moderately or severely immunocompromised children between the age of 5 and 11 years can receive an additional primary dose of vaccine, 28 days after their second shot. At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized and recommended for children aged 5-11.



Commenting on the decision, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, said, 'As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to update our recommendations to ensure the best possible protection for the American people. Following the FDA's authorizations, today's recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of Omicron and increasing cases across the country, and ensure that the most vulnerable children can get an additional dose to optimize protection against COVID-19. If you or your children are eligible for a third dose or a booster, please go out and get one as soon as you can. Additionally, FDA took action this week to authorize boosters for 12-15 year old - and I look forward to ACIP meeting on Wednesday to discuss this issue.'







