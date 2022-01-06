

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) said Thursday that the Barbie brand and French luxury fashion label, Balmain have collaborated on a new ready-to-wear and accessories collection. The partnership includes three one-of a-kind Barbie x Balmain NFTs that will be sold at auction through Mattel Creations.



According to the company, the Barbie x Balmain ready-to-wear and accessories line will be available for purchase at Balmain stores, balmain.com, Mattel Creations and retailers worldwide beginning January 13th.



Barbie and Balmain have a launched digital campaign, which depicts the ready-to-wear and accessories collection on Barbie avatars.



In 2020, Mattel launched Mattel Creations, an e-commerce platform that connects Barbie with a network of global makers to produce limited-edition creations where toys are a canvas for art, and art is inspired by toys.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MATTEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de