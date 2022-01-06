

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK), a French food services and facilities management company, posted a rise in sales for the first quarter, amidst recovery in consumer demand. The company has reiterated its guidance for the current fiscal, citing higher sales and positive market cues.



For the first three-month period of fiscal 2022, the Paris-headquartered firm reported its total revenue at 5.26 billion euros, a rise of 18.8 percent, compared to the same period a year ago.



In addition, the company's business and administration, education, and onsite services posted a double digit growth for the quarter.



Accordingly, business and administration, education, and onsite services reported revenues of 2.61 billion euros, 1.12 billion euros, and 5.08 billion euros, respectively, a rise of 19.8 percent, 22.7 percent, and 19.2 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021.



Owing to positive market sentiments, the French company has reiterated its guidance for the fiscal year 2022. Sodexo expects its organic growth to be in the range of 15 percent - 18 percent, and underlying operating margin of close to 5 percent, at constant rates.







