

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big box retail chain Macy's Inc (M) has decided to cut down its operating hours in the wake of the new wave of coronavirus that is currently sweeping the United States off its feet.



According to the website of the company, the outlets will stay open from 11 AM to 8 PM instead of 10 AM to 9 PM from Monday to Thursday. However, the stores will operate normally on Friday through Sunday. The company has recently said it will close down one-third of its establishments in the next three years to support its 'omnichannel sales growth and expand market share.' Currently, Macy's operates out of 516 Macy's stores and 33 Bloomingsdle locations.



A company spokesperson told CNBC, 'We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the CDC and jurisdictional guidelines as well as keep enhanced safety and wellness procedures in place.'



The entire country is going back to lockdown mode again as the new Omicron variant has been spreading like wildfire and the cases are jumping up. Other big-box retailers have also decided to cut down on the operations in the situation. Walmrt, Inc. (WMT) has temporarily shut down 60 of its locations which are in the hotspots as demarcated by the CDC. Tech giant Apple, Inc . (AAPL) has also shut down 12 of its stores in New York and is controlling the number of people inside the outlets in the rest of the stores. Sneaker brand Nike and Athleta employees have also reported a reduction in the schedule in the outlets as well.



According to reports, there have been more than a million cases of infection reported on Monday alone of which more than 95% are categorized as a result of the Omicron strain.







