

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GREGGS plc (GRG.L) reported fiscal 2021 total sales of 1.23 billion pounds compared to 811 million pounds, prior year. The Group expects full year outcome slightly ahead of its previous expectations.



GREGGS ended 2021 with a cash position of 198 million pounds. The Group noted that inflationary pressures increased towards the end of 2021 and are likely to remain elevated in 2022.



Separately, Greggs announced the appointment of Roisin Currie, currently Greggs Retail and Property Director, as Chief Executive to be effective from the date of the AGM in May 2022. Roisin will be appointed as CEO Designate and as an Executive Director with effect from 1 February 2022. Roger Whiteside will step down from the Board at the close of the AGM, but will remain available to support the transition process until his notice expires on 5 January 2023.



The Board expects to make an additional distribution to shareholders of 30-40 million pounds in 2022. A decision on the size and timing of any special dividend distribution is expected to be made in the first half of 2022.







