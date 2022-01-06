

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Danone S.A. (DANOY.PK), a food-products corporation, said on Thursday that it has made three new appointments to further strengthen its leadership committee.



The French firm has named Vikram Agarwal as new Chief Operation Officer or COO of cycles & procurement, manufacturing, and supply chain. With over 33 years of international experience, he will also be responsible for end-to-end design to delivery coordinator.



Henri Bruxelles, who currently, serves as COO of end-to-end design to delivery, will serve as Chief Sustainability and Strategic Business Development Officer with effect from January. Bruxelles will also be in charge of identifying, assessing, and exploring new and sustainable growth opportunities, from geographic, category, and business model perspectives.



Starting from April 2022, Isabelle Esser is scheduled to join Danone as Chief Research, Innovation, Quality and Food Safety Officer, bringing more than 25 years of experience in leading research and development functions.



Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Chief Executive Officer, commented: 'The completion of the Danone's Executive Committee team, in particular with the addition of two new senior executives recognized for their expertise, is an important step in bringing Danone back to what made it a unique company: a passion for brands and innovation and excellence in execution, all combined with a pioneering spirit in terms of sustainability.'







