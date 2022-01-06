

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, services Purchasing Managers' survey results are due from the UK. The services PMI is seen falling to 53.2 in December, in line with the flash estimate, from 58.5 in November.



Ahead of the data, the pound dropped against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 156.41 against the yen, 1.3511 against the greenback, 0.8368 against the euro and 1.2406 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.







