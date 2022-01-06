

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release November numbers for household spending and December data for Tokyo inflation, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Household spending is tipped to rise 1.2 percent on month and 1.6 percent on year after rising 3.4 percent on month and falling 0.6 percent on year in October.



Overall Tokyo inflation was up 0.5 percent on year in November and core CPI rose an annual 0.3 percent.



Taiwan will provide December figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 30.6 percent on year, slowing from 33.8 percent in November. Exports are called higher by an annual 26.7 percent, down from 30.2 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $5.9 billion, up from $5.71 billion a month earlier.



The Philippines will see November numbers for unemployment and industrial production. In October, the jobless rate was 7.4 percent, while output jumped an annual 24.8 percent.







