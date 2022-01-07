

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 55 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,585-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests further consolidation on interest rate concerns and ahead of U.S. employment data, although support from crude oil prices should limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the properties and oil companies, while the financials and resource stocks were mixed.



For the day, the index slid 9.10 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 3,586.08 after trading between 3,559.88 and 3,594.49. The Shenzhen Composite Index dipped 2.36 points or 0.10 percent to end at 2,481.33.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of Communications both fell 0.21 percent, while China Construction Bank collected 0.33 percent, China Merchants Bank tumbled 1.83 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 1.11 percent, Jiangxi Copper shed 0.49 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) added 0.69 percent, Yankuang Energy climbed 1.10 percent, PetroChina perked 0.40 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slipped 0.23 percent, Huaneng Power tanked 2.46 percent, China Shenhua Energy dropped 0.80 percent, Gemdale plummeted 3.63 percent, Poly Developments plunged 3.06 percent, China Vanke lost 0.57 percent, Beijing Capital Development was down 0.34 percent and Bank of China was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street ends up being soft as the major averages opened a bit higher on Thursday and then hugged both sides of the unchanged line before ending slightly lower.



The Dow dropped 170.64 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 36,236.47, while the NASDAQ lost 19.31 points or 0.13 percent to close at 15,080.87 and the S&P 500 fell 4.53 points or 0.10 percent to end at 4,696.05.



The choppy trading on Wall Street reflected continued uncertainty in reaction to the minutes of Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting. The minutes of the Fed's December meeting had a hawkish tone, suggesting the central bank will more aggressive in tightening monetary policy.



Traders may also have been reluctant to continue making significant moves ahead of the closely watched monthly jobs report later today.



In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. service sector growth slowed from a record high in December.



Crude oil prices moved sharply higher Thursday, lifted by rising unrest in Kazakhstan and supply outages in Libya. Hopes that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will not significantly impact global oil demand also contributed to the increase in prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended higher by $1.61 or 2.1 percent at $79.46 a barrel.







