

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc reported that its core business has delivered to plan as fiscal 2021 wholesales grew 82% to 6,182. DBX have achieved about 20% share of the luxury SUV market with 3,001 DBX units wholesaled in first full year of production.



Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin Lagonda Executive Chairman said: 'With a full year of DBX deliveries completed and our compelling product pipeline, including a new generation of front-engine sports cars in 2023, I am more assured than ever of achieving our medium-term objectives of revenues of approximately 2 billion pounds and adjusted EBITDA of approximately 500 million pounds by 2024/25.'







