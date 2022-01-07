

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR, MPSYY.PK) reported that preliminary Monjuvi U.S. net product sales were $23.6 million for the fourth quarter and $79.1 million for the full year 2021. For fiscal 2022, Monjuvi U.S. net product sales are projected in a range of $110 million to $135 million. Gross margin for Monjuvi U.S. net product sales are expected in a range of 75% to 80%, for fiscal 2022.



'We are pleased that many patients have benefitted from Monjuvi since launch and we expect to see continued growth in 2022,' said Jean-Paul Kress, Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys.







