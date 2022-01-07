

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said that its Rare Disease group, Alexion, has entered into an exclusive global collaboration and license agreement with Neurimmune AG for NI006, an investigational human monoclonal antibody currently in Phase Ib development for the treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy or ATTR-CM.



As per the deal, Alexion will be granted an exclusive worldwide licence to develop, manufacture and commercialize NI006.



Alexion will pay Neurimmune an upfront payment of $30 million with the potential for additional contingent milestone payments of up to $730 million upon achievement of certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as low-to-mid teen royalties on net sales of any approved medicine resulting from the collaboration.



Neurimmune will continue to be responsible for completion of the current Phase Ib clinical trial on behalf of Alexion, and Alexion will pay certain trial costs. Alexion will be responsible for further clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization.



NI006 specifically targets misfolded transthyretin and is designed to directly address the pathology of ATTR-CM by enabling removal of amyloid fibril deposits in the heart, with the potential to treat patients with advanced ATTR-CM.



ATTR-CM is a systemic, progressive and fatal condition that leads to progressive heart failure and high rate of fatality within four years from diagnosis. It remains underdiagnosed and its prevalence is thought to be underestimated due to a lack of disease awareness and the heterogeneity of symptoms.







