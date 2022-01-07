

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK) said Friday that it agreed to buy a Dutch-based manufacturer of sustainable egg proteins, Schaffelaarbos, from private investment firm Intersaction and the management. The purchase amount has not been disclosed.



The closing of the transaction is expected in January 2022. Symrise will finance the transaction through a bank facility.



The annual sales of Schaffelaarbos amounts to around 25 million euros.







