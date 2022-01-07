

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) issued an update to the fourth quarter 2021 outlook. Also, the Group noted that remaining $5.5 billion of proceeds from the Permian divestment will be distributed in the form of share buybacks at pace. The Permian related distributions are in addition to the distributions of 20-30% of cash flow from operations as per existing capital allocation framework.



The Group stated that cash flow from operations, excluding working capital, at Integrated Gas is expected to have significant outflows from variation margin impacts on the back of the prevailing gas and electricity price environment. Oil Products CFFO excluding working capital is expected to be impacted by around $1 billion of outflows due to the timing of payments relating to emission schemes on product sales in Europe and North America. Corporate segment adjusted earnings are expected to be a net expense of $900 to $1.00 billion for the fourth quarter.



Production is expected to be between 910 and 950 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day at Integrated Gas. Upstream production is expected to be between 2,150 and 2,250 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Oil Products sales volumes are expected to be between 4.0 and 5.0 million barrels per day. Chemical sales volumes are expected to be between 3,300 and 3,600 thousand tonnes.







