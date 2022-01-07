

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, flash consumer prices, retail sales, and economic sentiment survey results from euro area are due. Economists forecast inflation to ease to 4.7 percent in December from 4.9 percent in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 131.07 against the yen, 1.0422 against the franc, 1.1315 against the greenback and 0.8346 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.







