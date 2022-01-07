

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L), a Real Estate Investment Trust, announced Friday the appointment of Andy Harrison to succeed Gerald Corbett as Chair.



Harrison will join the Board and the Nomination Committee as a Non-Executive Director on April 1 and will become Chair of the Board and the Nomination Committee on June 30, with Corbett stepping down from the Board on that date.



Harrison is currently Chair of Dunelm Group plc, a position he has held since July 2015. He was previously Chief Executive of Whitbread plc, easyJet plc and RAC plc, and was a Non-Executive Director of Ascential plc, formerly Emap plc.



In London, SEGRO shares were trading at 1,340.40 pence, down 1.04 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEGRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de