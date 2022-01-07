

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chevrolet recently announced their electric truck Silverado EV which is due in 2024. While the name suggests that it will look like the Silverado that Chevy already makes, the car has a clear resemblance with General Motor Company (GM) Hummer EV.



The makers have clearly used the extra space that has been left empty due to the absence of the powertrain. The cowl has been brought forward making the cabin a lot more spacious that the combustion truck. The famous front grill of the Silverado has been removed to give the truck a more futuristic design. Even the wheelbase and other dimensions of the truck is significantly removed from its combustion cousin.



As per reports, there will be two primary types - RST for regular customers and WT for freight use. The WT variant will have two electric motors that will churn out 510 hp and 615 pound-feet of torque on a four wheel drive. The RST variant will have the same motor but will make 664 horses and 780 pound-feet of torque in the Wide Open Watt (WOW) mode. The company claims that the variant will hit 0-60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.



The truck will be powered by the same batteries that will be able to run 400 miles on a single charge and will also support 350 kW fast charging. The WT variant is expected to be able to tow 8,000 pounds and carry 1,200 pounds as payload. For the RST variant, the numbers are 10,000 pounds and 1,300 pounds respectively. Later, the company will also bring another updated model with 20,000 pounds towing capacity.



The bonet where the engine used to be, has been transformed into a trunk, much like all other EVs. The company has not given any specifications about the dimensions of the front trunk but have claimed that it can easily fit three suitcases.



The fully-loaded RST variants will cost a hefty $105,000 while the WT will start at $39,000. However, Chevy has promised that more cost-effective variants will be introduced in 2025.



The WT variant will go into production around the second quarter of 2022 and the RST will go into production during the fall.







