

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans announced Friday that it delivered over 2.43 million units in 2021, despite semiconductor supply chain bottlenecks. This was a decline of 4 percent from last year. Meanwhile, deliveries in the fourth quarter declined 23 percent to 566,500 units from last year.



Mercedes-Benz Car deliveries for the year declined 5 percent to 2.09 million units from last year. It also declined 24.7 percent to 475,968 units in the fourth quarter.



Deliveries of Mercedes-Benz plug-in hybrid and electric passenger cars reached a record 227,458 units (+69.3%) of which 48,936 were Mercedes-EQ battery electric passenger cars (BEV) (+154.8%).



The company said demand for Mercedes-Benz vehicles remains strong as Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, and G-Class vehicles achieved new sales records in 2021, underscoring the strength of the world's most valuable luxury car brand.







