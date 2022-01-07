

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the BD Kiestra IdentifA system, which is designed to automate the preparation of microbiology bacterial identification testing. The company noted that BD Kiestra IdentifA is the only FDA-cleared solution that is available as part of a track-connected system for lab automation to support specimen preparation workflows for routine and challenging isolate types.



The company said the integration of the BD Synapsys Informatics solution with the BD Kiestra IdentifA, in combination with matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization-time of flight (MALDI-ToF) mass spectrometry, can yield more rapid and accurate identification of bacteria and yeasts to aid clinician treatment decisions.







