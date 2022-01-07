

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales grew at the fastest pace in five months in November, Eurostat reported Friday.



Retail sales advanced unexpectedly by 1 percent month-on-month, following October's 0.3 percent increase. Sales were forecast to drop 0.5 percent in November.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco rose 0.6 percent and that of non-food products increased 1.6 percent. Mail order and internet sales gained 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, automotive fuel in specialized stores sales was down 1.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated sharply to 7.8 percent from 1.7 percent in the previous month. The rate far exceeded the economists' forecast of 5.6 percent.



Retail sales volume in EU27 grew 0.9 percent on month, taking the annual growth to 7.9 percent in November.







