

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales increased in November, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays rose 5.8 percent year-on-year in November.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales increased 1.3 percent in November.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 0.1 percent yearly in November, while sales of non-food grew 9.0 percent, the agency said.



In nominal terms, retail sales increased 5.4 percent annually in November and gained 1.4 percent from a month ago.







