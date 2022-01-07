

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production and construction output increased in November, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Separate data showed that the trade surplus decreased in November, as imports increased more than exports.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 1.6 percent year-on-year in November, after a 4.9 percent decline in October. Economists had forecast a 0.6 percent fall.



Manufacturing output grew 1.1 percent yearly in November and mining and quarrying output increased 5.0 percent.



Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning rose 5.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 4.9 percent in November.



Industrial new orders increased 9.3 percent year-on-year in November.



Construction output rose a working-day adjusted 2.0 percent annually in November.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output remained unchanged monthly in November.



Another report from the Czech statistical office showed that the trade surplus decreased to CZK 5.749 billion in November from CZK 32.091 billion in the same month last year. Economists had forecast a deficit of CZK 5.8 billion.



In October, the trade deficit was CZK 16.279 billion.



Exports grew 8.1 percent annually in November and imports gained 17.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted exports increased 6.0 percent in November and imports rose by 2.2 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de