

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation continued to increase in December, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 8.6 percent year-on-year in December, following a 7.8 percent increase in November.



Prices for fuels for personal transport equipment grew 32.9 percent yearly in December. Prices for electricity, gas and other fuels, and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 14.3 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in December.



In 2021, consumer prices rose 5.1 percent.







