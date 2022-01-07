

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States continues to grapple for respite as the superspreader Omicron strain runs riots across the country. The data suggests that the rate of hospitalization will soon topple the standing record.



The number of new cases was 786,824 with 1,870 deaths, reported Johns Hopkins University. This takes the total number of cases to 58,487,697, by far the most in the entire world with 833,988 cases of deaths.



Currently, the rate of hospitalization is at an alarming 123,000, according to Reuters, marginally short of the currently standing record of 132,000 set during the Delta spread. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky told NBC News, 'I don't believe we've seen the peak yet here in the United States.'



As per the CDC, 207 million people have been fully vaccinated and 73 million have received booster dose as advised by the government.



As the number of cases continues to spike, the schools across the country facing shut down and a growing number of teacher walkout cases have already been reported. The CDC has already issued new isolation strategies for the schools amidst the crisis. 'We are definitely looking at a time ahead of us where COVID ... will be an endemic virus,' added Walensky.



As the government continues to press vaccine mandates, the FDA has shortened the interval period required for the Moderna (MRNA) booster dose to 5 months for adults, matching the interval of Pfizer's (PFE) shot.







