

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Monday release November numbers for building permits, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Building permits are expected to be flat on month following the 12.9 percent tumble in October.



Australia also will see December results for the inflation gauge from TD Securities and the Melbourne Institute; in November, inflation was seen higher by 0.3 percent on month.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for Coming of Age day and will re-open on Tuesday.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de