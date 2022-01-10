

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) said that it expects its full year 2021 non-GAAP operating loss to be substantially improved relative to the prior year.



As of on December 31, 2021, Alnylam had preliminary cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of about $2.4 billion, compared to $1.9 billion at December 31, 2020.



The company reported 2021 preliminary global net product revenues of $662 million, representing a 83% annual growth compared to 2020.







