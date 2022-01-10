

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK), a French food services and facilities management company, said that it agreed to buy Frontline Food Services, doing business as Accent Food Services, to further accelerate its food transformation in North America.



The closing of the acquisition is expected in the coming months.



Frontline started as a family-owned vending business in central Texas. It provides a complete menu of refreshment solutions including vending, self-check-out markets, office coffee, pantry and catering to thousands of customers, providing superior customer service and innovation.







