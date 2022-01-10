

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN), said on Monday that the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization for Lumykras for patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer.



'Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s),' the company said in a statement.



In the U.S., Lumykras was granted accelerated approval by the FDA last May. The drug is now approved in 35 countries around the world.



Lumykras 960 mg, administered orally once-daily, is the first and only targeted therapy for KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer with proven efficacy, Amgen noted.



Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for approximately 84 percent of the 2.2 million new lung cancer diagnoses globally each year, including approximately 0.4 million new cases in Europe.







