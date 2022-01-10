

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production increased in November, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose 0.6 percent month-on-month in November, after remaining unchanged in October.



Manufacturing output increased 1.1 percent monthly in November, while production of mining and quarrying declined 3.2 percent.



Among industries, production of metal industry rose 2.7 percent and those of chemical industry gained 2.0 percent.



Production of electrical and electronics and forest industry increased by 0.8 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, industrial output increased a working-day adjusted 5.4 percent in November, following a 5.1 percent rise in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial orders grew 38.5 percent yearly in November, following a 14.1 percent rise in October.



For the January to November period, new orders rose 29.8 percent.







