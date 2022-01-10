

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation slowed in December, due lower prices in the transport category, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 3.1 percent year-on-year following a 3.4 percent increase in November.



Excluding energy and fresh food, core inflation slowed to 1.5 percent from 1.6 percent.



Headline inflation eased largely due to slower price growth in transport and a slump in communication costs.



Price growth in the food and non-alcoholic beverages group also dragged the annual increase down.



The annual increase in electricity prices in December was 32.1 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI dropped 0.5 percent in December, as the price changes for petrol and diesel, car rental and butter dragged it down.



Prices of electricity, restaurant and café visits, and bed linen climbed. The annual inflation was 1.9 percent in 2021, which was the highest since 2012, when it was 2.4 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de