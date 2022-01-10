

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Monday amid U.S. rate hike concerns and the rapid spike in daily Covid-19 cases around the world.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 3 points at 7,482 after having hit as low as 7,447.72 earlier in the session.



Fintech firm Plus500 rallied 2.7 percent after saying its FY21 financial performance was ahead of market view.



Rotork fell about 1 percent after announcing the appointment of Kiet Huynh as Chief Executive Officer.



TT Electronics gained 1 percent. The provider of electronic components and manufacturing services has acquired the power and control business of Ferranti Technologies Ltd. from Elbit System UK Ltd. for 9 million pounds in cash.



Assura rose over 1 percent after announcing strong investment activity in third quarter ended 31 December 2021.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de