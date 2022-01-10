

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index logged a notable growth in November, Statistics Austria reported Monday.



The production index grew 7.4 percent year-on-year in November after climbing 5.5 percent in the previous month.



Within total production, industrial output gained 9.3 percent and construction grew 2.3 percent from the last year.



Among main industrial grouping, energy output posted the biggest annual growth of 33.6 percent, followed by an 8.9 percent growth in intermediate goods output and a 6.8 percent rise in consumer goods.



Capital goods output moved up 5.3 percent, while durable goods production dropped 1 percent.



At the same time, the monthly expansion in overall production improved to 2 percent from 1.4 percent in October.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de