

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade balance posted a surplus for the first time in five months in November, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported Monday.



The trade surplus totaled EUR 81 million in November versus a EUR 302 million deficit in October. However, the surplus was well below the EUR 607 million surplus registered in the same period last year.



On a yearly basis, exports increased 7.7 percent and imports advanced 14 percent in November.



Month-on-month, exports and imports were up 7.8 percent and 4 percent, respectively.







