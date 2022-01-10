

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), and Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) announced Monday the launch of plant-based Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles as a permanent offering at Pizza Hut Canada locations nationwide.



Available on three irresistible Beyond Meat dishes, Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles are designed to deliver the meaty texture and mouthwatering savoury taste that fans love about Pizza Hut's traditional Italian pork sausage.



These new menu items are exclusive to Pizza Hut and are back by popular demand after a successful trial in Toronto and Edmonton last summer.



As more and more Canadians adopt flexitarian diets, the two brands are making delicious, nutritious and sustainable protein options more widely accessible year-round. The three mouthwatering Beyond Meat menu items at Pizza Hut are: The Great Beyond, Beyond Italian Sausage and Beyond Creamy Alfredo.



Made from simple plant-based ingredients without GMOs, soy or gluten, Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles contain 20g of protein per serving, derived from peas.



The delicious Beyond Meat menu items are exclusive to Pizza Hut on pizzahut.ca and through the Pizza Hut app or pick-up. From January 10 to January 30, Pizza Hut's popular Buy One, Get One (BOGO) deal will allow Canadians to try pizzas topped with Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles at no additional cost when they purchase a regular-priced medium or large pizza.







