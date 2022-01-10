

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of the virtual meeting with analysts and investors at the ICR Conference, athletic apparel company lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) announced Monday that now expects earnings, adjusted earnings and net revenue for the fourth quarter toward the low end of its previously provided guidance range.



The company had expected earnings in the range of $3.24 to $3.31 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.32 per share on net revenue between $2.125 billion and $2.165 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect the company to report earnings of $3.34 per share on revenues of $2.17 billion for the quarter.







